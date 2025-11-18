Kefas suspends defection to APC over abduction of Kebbi schoolgirls

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has postponed his anticipated defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Armed men stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, on Sunday night and abducted 25 students. The attackers shot the Vice Principal, Hassan Makuku, as he attempted to protect the girls.

In a statement personally signed on Tuesday, Kefas said proceeding with political activities at such a moment would be insensitive, describing the abduction as “deeply troubling” and insisting that compassion must come before politics.

“My heart is with the families of the abducted children,” he said, expressing solidarity with the government and people of Kebbi State. “The safety of children must remain a national priority.”

“As a father, as a leader, and as a governor whose administration has prioritised security and education, it is morally right and nationally responsible to suspend all major political events until the situation receives the urgent attention it deserves,” he added.

Kefas called for reflection, prayer, and national unity rather than celebration or political mobilisation. He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the schoolgirls and appealed to Nigerians to remain calm, vigilant, and prayerful.

He said a new date for his official move to the APC would be announced after consultations and when considered appropriate. The governor also prayed for the protection of all children and the restoration of peace nationwide.

Meanwhile, the APC National Working Committee is expected to formally welcome the governor to the party on Wednesday. The National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, confirmed that preparations had been finalised.