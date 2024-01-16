Kefas pledges welfare services to Rtd. Military Officers in Taraba

By Okerafor Athanasius

Taraba State governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has pledged welfare services to the senior fitizens in the state to help alleviate the sufferings they are passing through.

Dr. Kefas made the pledge on Monday while speaking on the occasion of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo.

The Governor further reiterated the sacrifices made by the Retired Officers noting that such efforts must not be compromised.

He also called on the well to do people of the State to extend their hands of Fellowship to the families of the fallen heroes, their Wives in particular and the retired Officers to help them earn a living.

Kefas however, lauded the efforts of the Military in the fight against insecurity in the State saying the State Government will continue to give the needed support towards ensuring a free crime State.

In his Address of welcome earlier, the State Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Nuhu Samaila called on the State Government to help the Legion complete its Secretariat under Construction.

Samaila, while stressing the need for the Retirees to be provided with a vehicle and monthly running costs to help the Association’s workforce, he also pleaded with the State Government and philanthropic Organizations in the State to help the Retirees with what they would be doing to help life go on.