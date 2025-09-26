Kebbi govt partners HUAWEI for Technology development

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has expressed the willingness of his administration to partner with HUAWEI Technology Company in three key areas.

The governor gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the company, who paid a courtesy visit at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

He observed that the collaboration would no doubt be beneficial to both the company, Kebbi State Government and its people.

He identified the three key areas as; Security, Solar System, and Education as mentioned by the visitors, while assuring that: “After scrutinising your proposal, we will decide on specific areas to partner with.

“My government will work with you people especially on those key areas you mentioned, because they are very important to my administration,” he said.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and Deputy Managing Director, HUAWEI Technology Company, Mr Kayson Young thanked the governor for considering them to be in Kebbi State.

He added that HUAWEI Technology Company has been in existence in Nigeria for more than 36 years, assuring that the company had been working with the Federal, some State Governments, as well as some federal agencies.

He explained that the partnership would go a long way in assisting the people of Kebbi State, especially on security challenges, where CCTV cameras would be mounted in areas facing security challenges.

“We are going to do so many things that will help the state in fighting corruption, security challenges, promote education, and implementation of the solar system scheme,” he said.

Also speaking, Mallam Abubakar Yahya-Abdullahi, who is the partnership consultant, stressed the importance of the partnership to both parties.

He said: “When the agreement is formally reached, it will definitely go a long way in assisting Kebbi Government and its people as well as promoting good governance.”