Kebbi govt announces minor cabinet reshuffle

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), has approved the redeployment of two commissioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance in the state.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, Hon. Samaila Yakubu Augie has been redeployed to the Ministry of Health, while Hon. Haliru Aliyu Wasagu now heads the Ministry of Internal Security.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State for the redeployment of the aforementioned Honourable Commissioners. This directive takes immediate effect,” the statement read.

The SSG thanked members of the State Executive Council for their continued support and reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to peace, unity, and improved service delivery across the state.