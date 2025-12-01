Kebbi CP Vows Justice During Visit to Mourn Slain Immigration Officers

The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, CP Bello Sani, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Command in Birnin Kebbi, following the tragic killing of three of its officers by suspected bandits.

According to Punch Newspapers, the CP arrived at the command headquarters around 12:50 p.m. to commiserate with the personnel over what he described as “a painful loss to the entire security family.”

The officers were reportedly killed last week in an ambush by gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terror group at a checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along the Maje border in Bagudo Local Government Area.

Addressing the Acting Comptroller of Immigration, DCO M.I. Chinoko, and other officers, CP Sani emphasised that the attack was a collective blow to all security agencies in the state.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. What affects the Immigration Service affects the Police, because we are one team committed to protecting Kebbi State,” he said.

The Commissioner vowed that the perpetrators would be hunted down, reaffirming the joint resolve of security forces to rid the state of criminal elements.

“Our commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of our people remains unwavering,” CP Sani declared.

Responding, Acting Comptroller Chinoko expressed gratitude for the solidarity visit, noting that it demonstrated “leadership by example” and would strengthen the synergy among security agencies in the state.

The visit concluded with special prayers for the repose of the slain officers, led by the Command’s Chief Imam, ASP Suleiman Baffa.