Kebbi APC lawmakers demand arrest of Malami over alleged breach of peace

Members of the Kebbi State Caucus in the National Assembly have called for the arrest and prosecution of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), accusing him of breaching public peace during a recent visit to the state.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central, who spoke on behalf of the Caucus, dismissed Malami’s petition dated September 10, 2025, as “baseless, false and politically motivated.” stressing that the Caucus stands firmly behind the state governor, Nasir Idris in his efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

Malami, in his petition, had alleged that Governor Idris and other political actors were importing thugs, foreign mercenaries, and arms into Kebbi State. But Senator Aliero, flanked by other Kebbi lawmakers, said the allegations were a desperate ploy by Malami to undermine the peace and stability of the state.

“It is on record that during Malami’s recent condolence visit to Birnin Kebbi, he hired thugs from Sokoto, Koko and Rara who attacked the APC State Secretariat, chanting ‘one term’ against the Governor. This incident alone shows who is truly attempting to sow chaos,” Aliero said.

The lawmakers argued that Kebbi remains one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states, attributing this to the governor’s deliberate investments in security and cooperation with security agencies. They urged security operatives to invite Malami to substantiate his claims rather than being distracted by “partisan theatrics.”

Also speaking, Senator Garuba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South) described the APC as a peaceful party and challenged Malami to produce evidence of his allegations.