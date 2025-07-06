KDSG to refund buyers of govt institutions’ houses revoked on Monday

By Idibia Gabriel

In fulfilment of its promise to refund those who bought houses at Queen Amina College Kaduna, Alhuda-huda College Zaria and Government Commercial College Zaria, Kaduna State Government will commence payment on Monday, 7th July, 2025.

It will be recalled that Governor Uba Sani (CON), had revoked all previous sales of institutional houses in those legacy schools for overriding public interest, according to statement signed the secretary to Kaduna State Government Dr. AbdulKadir Mu’azu Meyere.

In an earlier statement issued on 22nd April, 2025, Kaduna State Government had pledged that steps were being taken to refund amounts paid in respect of the sold houses as directed by “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State”.

“Kaduna State Government is hereby notifying beneficiaries that their cheques will be ready for collection at the Secretariat of the Sale of Non Essential Government Houses, Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo, upon presenting the required documents”.

The documents to be presented includes: “1] Evidence of payment

2] A valid means of identification (voter’s cards, National ID card etc)

3] Bank details (Bank name, Account number, a Bank Verification Number slip)

4] A recent statement of account

5] Two passport photographs”.

The State Government reiterated its commitment to make the atmosphere within and around schools conducive for learning, in its efforts to boost Human Capital Development.