Katsina Youths Pass Vote of Confidence On Tinubu, Keyamo Over Aviation Sector Reforms

The Katsina Youth Network (KYN) has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

In a statement co-signed by its president and secretary general, Alhaji Usman Galadanci and Wakil Jubril, the group said Keyamo’s reforms in the aviation sector are visible and laudable.

They said that the Minister has shown a deep knowledge of the industry and came prepared for the job with critical interventions at the policy level.

READ ALSO: Hook-Up: As prostitution moves from streets to social…

According to them, the renowned SAN is sanitizing the ministry riddled with controversies, uncertainties, and dirty dealings into the most transparent under President Tinubu.

The youths further said that Keyamo is revamping the aviation sector and positioning it for optimal service delivery, citing the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to Lagos as an example.

The KYN also hailed the “suspension of the fraudulent Nigerian Air project and sack of unqualified directors in the ministry” as other brave steps taken by Keyamo so far.

They added that the minister has exhibited a strong desire to support the growth of Nigeria’s airlines to ensure they flourish at a worldwide level.

According to the group, the proposed commencement of direct flights to the United Kingdom, the planned acquisition of cutting-edge radar technology for airports, and many other projects are aimed at growth and improved revenue.

The Katsina Youth Network, therefore, advised northern elder statesmen to allow the minister to do his job.

The statement said Keyamo means well for the country and should be supported to fully implement his well-desired blueprint.