Katsina NASS Members Unanimously Back Governor Radda for Second Term in office

By Hassan Umar Faruk

In a strong show of unity, all members of the National Assembly representing Katsina State have officially endorsed Governor Umar Dikko Radda for a second term in office. The endorsement, made under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), comes well ahead of the 2027 general elections and significantly boosts the governor’s re-election prospects.

The announcement was made during a gathering of the lawmakers, where Honourable Sada Soli, representing Jibia and Kaita Federal Constituency, spoke on behalf of his colleagues in the House of Representatives. He emphasized that the decision to support Governor Radda was a collective one, stemming from their assessment of his performance and the widespread support expressed by their constituents across Katsina.

The legislators lauded Governor Radda’s leadership, describing it as both purposeful and inclusive. They highlighted his administration’s substantial progress in critical areas such as tackling insecurity, implementing education reforms, boosting agriculture, promoting enterprise, and engaging communities. These efforts, they stated, have set Katsina State on a clear path toward sustainable development and prosperity.

Further solidifying the endorsement, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua of Katsina Central Senatorial District formally seconded the motion on behalf of all three senators from the state. He confirmed the senators’ full alignment with the House of Representatives’ position, jointly declaring Governor Radda as the APC’s sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers pledged their unwavering loyalty and support to the governor’s re-election bid, urging all well-meaning citizens of Katsina State to unite behind the movement for continuity and progress. This unified endorsement from both chambers of the National Assembly provides a significant political advantage for Governor Radda as the 2027 election cycle draws nearer.