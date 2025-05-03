Kate Henshaw Responds to Trolls About Past Abuse

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken a firm stand against online trolls who resurfaced past allegations of abuse involving the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo. In a heartfelt and strongly worded statement shared via her social media handles on Thursday, Henshaw addressed the insensitive comments, stating that while the experience was painful, it ultimately contributed to her growth and resilience.

“This is not about dredging up the past for attention—it’s about healing and moving forward,” she wrote. “What I went through taught me strength, self-worth, and the power of silence in the face of cruelty.”

The incident, which took place several years ago, had largely remained private until it was recently brought back into the spotlight by some social media users following Okposo’s death. The actress, known for her vocal stance on gender issues and mental health, expressed disappointment that individuals would use such a painful chapter in her life as fodder for online mockery.

“Dragging someone’s trauma to score cheap points or go viral is not just cruel—it’s dehumanizing,” she added.

Henshaw emphasized the importance of allowing survivors of abuse to own their narratives without fear of judgment or re-victimization. She called for greater empathy in public discourse, especially when it comes to topics as sensitive as domestic abuse and emotional trauma.

Despite the online attacks, the award-winning actress maintained a tone of resolve and positivity, encouraging others who have endured similar experiences not to let past pain define their present or dim their future.

“Everything I’ve been through has shaped the woman I am today—strong, unshaken, and unapologetically me,” she said.

Fans, colleagues, and women’s rights advocates have rallied behind Henshaw, praising her courage and using the moment to amplify conversations around abuse, survivor dignity, and the toxic nature of online trolling.