Kanu sacks legal team, to open defence today as Police arrest Sowore 

Following his sudden sacking of his legal team on Thursday, the planned commencement of defence by detained self acclaimed leader of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu could not go ahead as scheduled.

Kanu was scheduled to open his defence in his ongoing terrorism trial on Thursday.

When the case was called, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who had led Kanu’s legal team until Thursday, announced his decision with other Senior Advocates in the team, to withdraw from the case.

Agabi explained that the reason for their withdrawal “is because the defendant has taken this case back from us and we respect that.”

He gave the name of the other SANs, who are withdrawing to include: Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN),

Joseph Akubo (SAN), Paul Erokoro (SAN), Emeka Etiaba (SAN) and one other.

Following Agabi’s announcement, Justice James Omotosho turned to Kanu, who was in the dock, for his response.

Kanu confirmed sacking all his lawyers and told the court that he was willing and ready to conduct his case by himself.

Justice Omotosho then, ordered other members of the defendant’s legal team who were in court, except the SANs to vacate the courtroom immediately.

The judge then, turned to the defendant and asked him to open his case.

Kanu commenced arguing about the jurisdiction of the court to further conduct his trial. He was subsequently overruled by the judge, who insisted that he must proceed with his defence.

At that point, Ikpeazu intervened and drew the attention of the court to the fact that their (Kanu’s lawyers’) withdrawal took effect on the morning of Thursday.

He prayed the court to grant Kanu time to gather his thoughts and compose himself for the task ahead.

Prosecuting lawyer did not object, following which Justice Omotosho adjourned till Friday, October 24 for Kanu to open his defence.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin, said Omoyele Sowore the publisher of SaharaReporters online was arrested yesterday close to the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja . It is likely he went there to witness Nnamdi Kanu trial .

He said that Sowore’s arrest followed statements made by 12 suspects who allegedly took part in

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest,” around restricted areas by an order of Federal High Court in Abuja. He claimed that Sowore evaded arrest on Wednesday,

Hundeyin added that Sowore’s arrest was necessitated by the fact that each of the suspects in their statement claimed that Sowore gave them instructions to stage the demonstration in the restricted area.

According to him, ” Sowore has been arrested and he will be charged on Friday along with other suspects who are now in custody ” for allegedly disobeying the order of the court.

Those arrested on Monday included Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu. Others are Joshua Emmanuel, Bishop Wilson Anyalewechi, Okere Kingdom , Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, and Godwill Obiama.