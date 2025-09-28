Kanu Heart Foundation Performs Surgeries On 700 Persons

The Kanu Heart Foundation says it has performed heart surgeries on over 700 persons and treated several heart diseases since its founding in year 2000.

The Coordinator, Kanu Heart Foundation World Heart Day Solidarity walk, Mr Mo Mohammed, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

He said this was made possible by the foundation’s efforts and commitment to service delivery, especially with the amiable disposition of its founder, Mr Kanu Nwankwo, a former Super Eagles player and current Chairman of the Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

Mohammed said that the foundation would be marking its 25th anniversary on Monday as part of activities to mark the year 2025 World Heart Day celebrations.

He said that the anniversary celebration would provide an opportunity for the foundation and all its supporters worldwide to celebrate its successes with a view to giving more to society.

According to Mohammed, a novelty football match would be played at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri, on Sunday between Nigeria’s Super Eagles all stars and Imo all stars.

This, he said, would be followed by a health walk by 7.00am on Monday with the theme : ‘Hope For a Healthy Heart Walk’.

“ Imo will play host to the likes of Victor Ikpeba, Obinna Nwaneri, Mobi Okparaku and Emmanuel Amuneke among others.

“ The 2025 World Heart Day will be celebrated by the foundation in grand style, as it coincides with our 25th anniversary,” Mohammed said.

He called on Imo people, lovers of football fans of Kanu Nwankwo (Papilo) to come out en masse and join the 5km walk.