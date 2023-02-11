Kano self-acclaimed ‘Journalists’ nabbed for buying a bag of rice with fake bank transfer

Police operatives in Kano State have arrested two men, parading themselves as journalists, for allegedly defrauding a rice trader of N33,000, in Kano Municipal LGA of the state.

The suspects: Mujahid Kabir and Abba Imam, both 30, allegedly used a fake bank transfer alert of N33,000 to buy a bag of rice at a Plaza at Sharada Quarters on February 2, 2023.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off.

“On spot search, the suspects were found in possession of Vision FM Personnel Identity Cards.

On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to having gone to Vision FM Radio station Kano, stole two personnel Identity Cards and made fake copies bearing their names & photographs.

They further confessed to having gone to the said plaza at Sharada Quarters, bought a bag of rice & made a fake transaction with the cashier,” the statement reads.

