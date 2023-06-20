Kano Governor Unveils Team of Commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed 19 commissioners and members of the state Executive Council, although the final approval for these appointments rests with the state assembly.
POLITICS NIGERIA reports that among the notable individuals selected is Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda, who previously served as the Chief of Staff to former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Another appointee is Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, the elder brother of Maritala Garo, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.
Governor Yusuf submitted the list of 19 nominees to the state assembly on Tuesday. During the plenary session, the Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, read out the names to the members.
Following the reading of the nominees, a motion was presented by the Majority leader of the house, Lawal Hussaini Chediyar Yangurasa (Dala), which was seconded by Hon. Tukun Muhammad (Fagge). The motion urged the nominees to appear before the house on Wednesday for the screening process.
In the letter addressed to the state assembly, Governor Yusuf stated, “In accordance with the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to formally forward the list below to appoint commissioners for approval by the Kano State House of Assembly.” The governor then proceeded to provide the complete list of nominees.
READ ALSO: LP surprise opponents, empowers members, APC, PDP…
Here is the full list of nominees submitted by Governor Abba K Yusuf to the Kano State House of Assembly for the position of commissioners:
1- Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam
2- Hon. Umar Doguwa
3- Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda
4- Hon. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf
5- Hon. Danjuma Mahmoud
6- Hon. Musa Shanono
7- Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas
8- Haj. Aisha Saji
9- Haj. Ladidi Garko
10- Dr. Marwan Ahmad
11- Engr. Muhd Diggol
12- Hon. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya
13- Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata
14- Hon. Hamza Safiyanu
15- Hon. Tajo Usman Zaura
16- Sheikh Tijjani Auwal
17- Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo
18- Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi
19- Hon. Baba Halilu Dantiye
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.