Kano Governor Bans Student Hard Labour in Schools

By Isah Aliyu Chiroma



The governor emphasized that schools should focus on education and moral guidance, not manual labor. His concerns arose during an unannounced visit to the School for Arabic Studies in Kano, where he discovered students digging a trench for a toilet pipeline. He made this announcement in a statement released on Sunday.

Clearly displeased, Governor Yusuf questioned the headmaster about the decision to assign such tasks to students. The headmaster defended the practice by stating that the work was assigned after school hours. However, the governor ordered an immediate end to this practice.

Furthermore, he assured the school management that his administration would renovate all dilapidated buildings, including the adjacent mosque. He also instructed that any school projects be submitted to the education ministry or his office for oversight.

In addition, Mr. Yusuf inspected ongoing reconstruction projects at Kano Printing Press, which were damaged during the EndBadGovernance protests. He directed the contractor to strictly adhere to the contract, expressing concerns that some structures did not meet government standards.