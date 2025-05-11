Kano Gov secures release of two pregnant inmates, six other females

By Agency Report

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Friday, secured the release of eight female inmates from the Goron-Dutse Correctional Centre by settling their fines and compensation debts.

Among those freed were two pregnant women and two nursing mothers.

This development was contained in a press statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, who noted that the governor made the intervention during an unscheduled visit to the facility, accompanied by key government officials.

According to the statement, the Governor said the purpose of his visit was to assess the living conditions of inmates and explore ways the State Government could support their welfare and rehabilitation.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving correctional facilities and facilitating phased releases for inmates incarcerated for minor offences.

He expressed concern over the high number of inmates awaiting trial, noting that out of 1,939 inmates, only 382 had been convicted, while 1,536 were awaiting trial.