Kano files fresh charge against Ganduje over alleged diversion of Dala Inland Dry Port shares

The Kano State Government has filed a fresh 10-count charge against former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the alleged diversion of the state’s equity stake in the Dala Inland Dry Port.

According to the Cable, the charges, filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court, also list several others as co-defendants — Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro, a former special adviser to Ganduje; Hassan Bello, former executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council; Adamu Aliyu Sanda, a legal practitioner; and Ganduje’s two sons, Umar Abdullahi Umar and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar.

Earlier, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) announced that it was investigating the alleged diversion of over ₦4 billion in state funds linked to the Dala Inland Dry Port project.

The probe focuses on claims that contracts worth billions of naira were awarded for infrastructure development at the port during Ganduje’s tenure, shortly after the state’s 20 percent equity was allegedly converted to the former governor’s family in 2020.

The move reportedly excluded the Kano State Government from ownership and allegedly positioned Ganduje’s children as directors and shareholders in the multi-billion-naira venture.

However, the port’s management has denied that members of Ganduje’s family are among its shareholders.

Details of the Charges

According to the charge sheet obtained by TheCable, the Kano State Government accused Ganduje, his sons, Bello, Sanda, and Bawuro of conspiring to “fraudulently facilitate and execute a collusive agreement for the transfer of 80% shares of Dala Inland Dry Port Limited at Zawachiki, Kumbotso Local Government Area, including the 20% equity belonging to the Kano State Government, under the fictitious entity referred to as City Green Enterprise, thereby concealing and misrepresenting the true ownership in the transaction and unlawfully converting the Kano State’s 20% equity shares to yourselves.”

The government also alleged that Ganduje “fraudulently misappropriated the sum of ₦4,492,387,013.76 and diverted same to build and provide a double carriageway, electricity and perimeter fence for your business interest at Dala Inland Dry Port, knowing fully well that it will and thereby causing great financial loss to the Government and people of Kano State.”

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offences contravene provisions of the Kano Penal Code and other relevant state laws.

Previous Corruption Case

This is not the first time Ganduje has faced corruption charges. In 2024, the Kano State Government filed an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje; his wife, Hafsat; his son, Umar; and five others.

The other defendants in that case include Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

In May 2025, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano State High Court dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the defendants challenging the court’s jurisdiction, ruling that the objection was “incompetent.”

More recently, the Court of Appeal also struck out an appeal that sought to contest the jurisdiction of the state high court to hear the corruption case.