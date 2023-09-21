Kano: Curfew enters second day aftermath of Tribunal judgement

The streets of Kano were empty and devoid of its usual hustle and bustle of people and vehicles on the second day of the curfew imposed on the state in the aftermath of the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal.

From the report gathered, Kano City and major roads deserted with shops and filling stations locked. Only a handful of people on essential services were seen moving about. Security presence on major streets across the city restricted residents’ movement.

READ ALSO: Health Workers’ Union lauds Tinubu for approving

The Kano State Police Command had earlier announced in a video clip that anybody found violating the curfew would be dealt with.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, in a televised broadcast, appealed to supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kano people in general to shun violence, assuring that the party would appeal what he described as a miscarriage of justice.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com