Kanayo O. Kanayo Sparks Nollywood Debate Over YouTube Casting and Decline of Acting Standards

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has ignited a new round of debate in Nigeria’s film industry after publicly criticizing the growing dominance of YouTube-driven producers who, he says, prioritize social media popularity over acting talent.

His comments, made in a recent Instagram video, have placed him at the center of conversations about quality, economics, and the future of Nollywood.

Kanayo, who has spent four decades in the industry, declared he would no longer wait on producers who recycle the same “fine faces” in films. Instead, he plans to use his own YouTube channel to fund and distribute projects that spotlight performance, not just online fame. “Movie making is not about having a fine face, it’s about being a good actor, a good performer,” he said.

Divided Reactions Online

The statement immediately sparked reactions across Nollywood and beyond. Supporters praised Kanayo for defending artistic standards at a time when quick profits from YouTube films often outweigh depth in storytelling.

Others argued that YouTube has democratized Nollywood, allowing new actors and grassroots filmmakers to thrive without needing the expensive machinery of cinema releases or streaming platforms.

For many young creators, the YouTube model is not a threat but a lifeline: a way to build audiences, monetize quickly, and bypass industry gatekeepers. To them, Kanayo’s criticism risks sounding like nostalgia for an older system where only a handful of actors got recurring roles.

Why the Clash Matters Now

Nollywood’s ecosystem has splintered in recent years. Alongside traditional studio productions and Netflix-backed originals, a massive wave of low-budget films are released daily on YouTube. These films are shot quickly, often on tight budgets, and rely heavily on familiar faces with large online followings to guarantee views.

The model has been financially rewarding, but critics argue it sacrifices training, rehearsal, and layered storytelling. Kanayo’s intervention highlights the tension: is Nollywood’s future one of mass production for instant clicks, or can it balance craft with commercial appeal?

Analysts point to three key pressures driving Nollywood’s YouTube boom:

1. Algorithms and Visibility: Casting popular influencers almost guarantees a video will trend, ensuring revenue through ads and sponsorships.

2. Compressed Budgets: Fast-turnaround films rarely allow time for extensive rehearsals or complex scripts.

3. Sponsorship Metrics: Advertisers often demand instant numbers, rewarding productions that chase views rather than critical acclaim.

This creates a system where actors with training and range may struggle to compete with personalities who can pull traffic in hours.

Kanayo’s Counter-Move

By launching his own platform-driven productions, Kanayo hopes to showcase performers who might otherwise be sidelined. His strategy doubles as a protest and a challenge: if Nollywood producers won’t diversify casting, established actors can carve out their own space.

Yet, the strategy has limits. The financial power of the YouTube economy remains tilted toward fast, clickable content. One star, even with Kanayo’s influence, cannot reset industry-wide incentives without backing from producers, advertisers, and streaming platforms.

What Next for Nollywood?

Industry observers say Kanayo’s comments could reignite long-standing calls for reforms. Professional guilds might press for transparent audition processes and more support for emerging actors. Platforms like YouTube could also be pushed to highlight content with higher production standards, not just viral thumbnails.

Still, such reforms require more than debate. They demand coordination between creators, investors, and policymakers — a tall order in an industry where speed and volume often win.

A Turning Point for Storytelling

Kanayo’s latest intervention underlines a bigger truth: Nollywood is standing at a crossroads. The choices producers and platforms make today will determine the industry’s trajectory for decades. If the focus stays on quick views, Nollywood risks becoming bigger but shallower. If stakeholders can link reach with artistic quality, the industry could achieve both global scale and cultural depth.

Bottom Line

For now, Kanayo O. Kanayo has reignited Nollywood’s toughest question: should popularity or performance shape the future of Nigerian cinema? His decision to fight for craft even by going head-to-head with the very YouTube system he critiques signals that this debate is far from over.