Kanayo, Hutchings named Royal Electronics brand ambassadors

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Veteran actor and lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo and actress, film producer, interior designer, businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr. Carolyna Hutchings, have been appointed as Brand Endorsers for Royal Electronics, under the umbrella of SIMS Nigeria Limited.

This dual endorsement marks a bold step in Royal’s ongoing commitment to excellence, trust, and innovation in the consumer electronics space. With over three decades of market presence through SIMS Nigeria, Royal has remained a household name by delivering reliable, technology-driven solutions that meet the everyday needs of Nigerian families.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, known for his commanding screen presence and strong voice of integrity, is the ideal ambassador to champion our premium products. His alignment with Royal represents our shared values of legacy, dependability, and performance.

Dr. Carolyna Hutchings joins the brand as a vibrant, forward-facing voice for Royal’s growing base of young, style-conscious consumers.

Her influence across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy makes her the perfect face to promote Royal’s range of lifestyle-enhancing appliances, while inspiring a new generation of users to ‘choose Royal’ in their homes and daily lives.

Together, these two figures represent the multi-generational reach and cultural relevance of the Royal brand.

Speaking on this development, Chief Marketing Officer of SIMS Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Fabian Uzor said: “At Royal, we are proud to work with individuals who reflect the values we uphold as a brand — quality, integrity, innovation and Nigerian excellence.

“The addition of Kanayo O. Kanayo and Dr. Carolyna Hutchings to the Royal family marks an exciting new phase in our brand journey, and we’re confident their voices will strengthen our connection with millions of consumers nationwide.”

This announcement comes as Royal said it continues to expand its presence in both urban and regional markets, while deepening its relationship with customers through initiatives such as the Face of Royal 2025, social impact programmes, and an expanding product portfolio.