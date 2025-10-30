Kalu seeks stronger partnership for judicial reforms

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for closer collaboration between the National Assembly (NASS) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to advance ongoing judicial reforms.

Kalu made the call when he received the NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), and his delegation during a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He said the 10th House was committed to restoring public confidence in the justice system through inclusive, evidence-based constitutional amendments to improve court capacity, ensure timely justice delivery, and enhance welfare for judicial officers.

The Deputy Speaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, commended the NBA for its steadfast defence of democracy and constitutional values, noting that both institutions share a common purpose in promoting justice and nation-building.

Kalu listed key reform bills before the House, including the High Court of the FCT (Amendment) Bill and the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances) Bill, which seek to strengthen judicial efficiency and fairness.

He stressed that the rule of law must be sustained through cooperation among the three arms of government, adding that “when justice works, society thrives.”