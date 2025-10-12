Kalu seeks governors’, state assemblies’ support for constitution review

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for the support of state governors and legislatures to ensure the success of the ongoing constitution review exercise.

Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, at the Government House, on the sidelines of the committee’s retreat in Enugu.

He commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for its cooperation so far, noting that the committee was in the final stages of preparing amendment bills for presentation to the National Assembly.

Kalu urged the governors to work closely with their respective state assemblies to fast-track the passage of the proposed constitutional alterations once transmitted to them.

“We are making an appeal to you because we need you,” Kalu told Governor Mbah. “Please thank your brother governors for supporting the constitution review. Without their cooperation, it will be difficult to make progress.”

He said the proposed amendments will address key national concerns such as local government autonomy, fiscal federalism, electoral reforms, women’s participation, and greater accountability across all tiers of government.

Governor Mbah, in response, commended Kalu and the committee for their inclusive and detailed approach to the review process.

“For the first time, we are getting into the details, looking at the clauses line by line. This retreat is about deepening that engagement, and I commend your leadership,” Mbah said