Kalu saddened by Ibadan explosion, calls for thorough investigation

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed sadness over the explosion that occurred in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State recently.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, described the occurrence that reportedly claimed 2 lives, injured many and destroyed properties worth million of Naira as ‘regrettable.’

While commiserating with the families of the dead, the Government and entire people of Oyo State over the losses, Kalu called for a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the explosion to forestall future happenings.

“A thorough investigation must be carried into this ugly incident, that hose found culpable should be brought to justice if ascertained that the explosion was artificially created.

“The House of Representatives, also known as the House of the People will launch a full scale probe into the matter upon resumption of plenary session to ensure that justice would be given to the dead and other victims alive,” he noted.