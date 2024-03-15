Kalu inaugurates inter- parliamentary Committee

…urges members to be guided by wisdom, integrity

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu on Thursday, inaugurated the Inter- parliamentary Relations Committee of the House, urging members to be guided by wisdom, integrity and steadfast commitment.

He said Inter- parliamentary relations hold a crucial significance for our beloved Nigeria saying; “they serve as cornerstone of our diplomatic efforts in the Legislature, enabling us to foster stronger bonds with our international counterparts.”

Kalu said: “I am truly delighted to be here with you, today as we gather to inaugurate the Committee on Interparliamentary Relations.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Committee Chairman, Rep Mark Udo Esset, and to every one of you for extending this invitation to me.

“As you embark on this assignment, it is important to note that the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations serves as the foreign relations organ of the House of Representatives.”

The Deputy Speaker urged members of the committee not to forget that its impact will shape the country.

“Let us not forget the profound impact our actions can have on shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and global position.

“To the esteemed members of the committee, I urge you to embrace your roles wholeheartedly. Your dedication and commitment will not only reflect positively on the House of Representatives, but also contribute significantly to Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.

“It is also imperative that we recognize the pivotal role of inter- parliamentary relations in addressing national challenges, from legislative perspective.

“Through collaborative efforts with the 36 State Houses of Assembly, we can strive to find sustainable solutions that benefit our nation, especially, as we are about to commence a review of the Nation’s constitution, a task that requires your support and input.

“I urge you to use this platform to promote and uphold the values that define us as a nation. It is through your collective efforts that we can stand firm against that, which opposes our principles and ideals in the international arena.

“With that being said, I hereby, formally inaugurate the Committee on Inter – Parliamentary Relations.

“May your endeavors be guided by wisdom, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to the service of our beloved Nigeria,” he stated.

In his earlier remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Rep Mark Udo Esset assured that necessary issues will be addressed with the leadership of the House to ensure smooth and effective commencement.

“Allow me to briefly shed light on the significance of inter-parliamentary relations and the pivotal role, our committee plays in shaping Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

“Inter-parliamentary relations serve as the bedrock of the National Assembly’s external relations, allowing us to forge stronger bonds with our counterparts across the globe.

“As a committee, it is our responsibility to facilitate and nurture these relationships for the betterment of our

nation.

“In addition, inter-parliamentary relations extends to our relationship with the State Houses of Assembly as they consistently, look upon the National Assembly for leadership and

cooperation.

“This Committee bears the responsibility of nurturing this critical relationship also, note that the National Assembly of Nigeria is a proud member of

various international parliamentary associations, including, but not limited to the inter-Parliamentary Union, (IPU) and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, (CPA).

“Through these affiliations, we have the opportunity to engage with parliamentary bodies from around the world, enriching our legislative practices and fostering cooperation on global issues.”