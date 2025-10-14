Kalu: Fewer than 200 women have served in Nigeria’s parliament in 60 years

Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has lamented the low representation of women in Nigeria’s parliament, revealing that fewer than 200 women have served in both chambers in the country’s 60-year legislative history.

Kalu made the remarks on Saturday in Abuja at the sixth edition of the TOS Symposium, held to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

He described the figure as “a clear sign of systemic imbalance,” stressing that efforts must be made to correct the disparity.

“In over 60 years of legislative history, fewer than 200 women in the history of our democracy have served in both chambers combined. A clear sign of systemic imbalance. Nobody’s going to correct it except you and I,” he said.

Kalu, who is sponsoring Bill 1349 seeking temporary reserved seats for women in the national and state assemblies, described the proposal as “a constitutional innovation grounded in data, fairness and strategy.”

“Some argue the bill undermines merit, yet true merit cannot flourish where opportunity is denied,” he added.

“Section 42 of the constitution allows affirmative action to address historical inequalities and imbalances. This bill, reviewed every 16 years, is a lawful self-correcting instrument for inclusion.”

He called on lawmakers across political and religious divides to view the proposal “not as a woman’s bill but as a nation’s bill.”

“Across the world, one truth has become undeniable. Nations that invest in their girls build stronger economies, fairer societies, and more resilient democracies,” Kalu said.

“A nation that limits the potential of its girls limits the progress of its democracy. If we are serious about Nigeria’s future, then we must start by asking: what future are we preparing for the Nigerian girl?”

Represented by Mohammed Tahir Monguno, the Senate’s Chief Whip, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said reserving seats for women in politics “is not charity; it is justice.”

“When you know the value of a woman at home, you will never doubt the value of a woman in public life,” Akpabio said.

“This conversation about women’s representation is not a political project; it is a personal conviction.”

He added that the 10th National Assembly is already considering proposals to make gender inclusivity a constitutional guarantee.

“Nigeria cannot afford to keep half of its talent in the waiting room. The time has come to move from applauding women to empowering them, from rhetoric to representation,” he said.

“Under the 10th NASS, we are committed to institutionalising reforms that make gender inclusivity not just an aspiration but a constitutional guarantee.”

Speaking on behalf of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Huawa Liman said investing in the girl child “is not a favour, neither is it charity.”

“Having women at the decision-making table is smart governance,” she said.

“Today’s conversation on reserved seats for women in parliament is not just a call for fairness; it is a call for nation-building.”

Liman noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration supports ongoing constitutional reforms aimed at institutionalising inclusion.

“This is not about tokenism; it is about justice, about harnessing our full potential and creating a governance system that reflects the diversity of our people,” she said.