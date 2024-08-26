Kalu dissociates self from Abia APC chieftain’s remarks

By Haruna Salami

Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has dissociated himself from different controversial remarks made by the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Okey Ezeala

This is even as the senator warned that the publicity secretary should make efforts to separate personal opinions from party’s opinion.

In a statement issued from Kalu’s media office and signed by George Maduka on Sunday, Kalu called on Ezeala to discontinue using his name to promote his controversial opinions

According to the statement, “ Okey Ezeala does not work in the senate office of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. He does not speak for the Senator and cannot express opinions that contradicts with that of the distinguished senator.

“The former governor’s wish is to have a stronger and united APC. He has been doing everything possible to strengthen the party for a more prosperous outing in the state. He does not believe in the divisive statements from Ezeala and he does not support the name calling and attack on party leaders.

“Senator Kalu strongly believes in APC and as a leader in APC, he also believes the party deserves to win all the elective positions from Councilorship to Presidency. “

Kalu also advised Ezeala to seek the counsel and opinion of the party executives led by Chairman of the party, Dr Kingsley Ononugbo before making public statements.

He noted that statements that does not promote peace and unity among the party members does not reflect his views and identity and should be ignored.