Kalu blames surge in insecurity on politicians ahead of 2027 elections

Orji Kalu, senator representing Abia North, says the rise in insecurity across the country is the handiwork of politicians.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, Kalu said the recent abductions, school closures and violent attacks follow a pattern that usually appears before elections.

He recalled similar tensions during former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and suggested that the current situation is linked to political manoeuvres ahead of 2027. He also claimed that some political actors are recruiting mercenaries to fuel unrest.

“What we are seeing is routine — something that comes with elections. When an election is coming, people try to put pressure on the government in power so that all kinds of things start happening,” he said.

“And you can remember when President Jonathan was here, a similar thing happened. They put a lot of pressure on the president.

“The terrorists and the bandits are orchestrated by some members of the international community and local people who really want to destabilise government.

“This is politically motivated. You can see this happening time without number in the past few months.

“We have been quiet until President Trump talked about people being killed in Nigeria. And now people talk about the 2027 election, this and that.

“These people are actually mercenaries brought by politicians. These people are people bought by individuals. These people are centred on destabilising a president who is ready to fight for our economy, who is ready to revamp the economy.”

Kalu added that President Bola Tinubu has shown that he is capable of handling the situation.