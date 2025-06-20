Kaduna’s new Specialist Hospital aims to reverse medical tourism – Namadi Sambo

By Idibia Gabriel

Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo says the commissioning of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital in Kaduna marks a significant step toward reversing Nigeria’s longstanding challenge of medical tourism.

Sambo, who initiated the hospital project during his tenure as Governor of Kaduna State over a decade ago, described the facility as a critical investment in world-class healthcare infrastructure that will reduce the need for Nigerians to seek treatment abroad.

“By consenting to commission this hospital, Mr. President, you affirm our national resolve to reverse outbound medical tourism, where billions of U.S. dollars are lost annually,” Sambo said during the commissioning ceremony attended by President Bola Tinubu and top government officials.

The former Vice President hailed Governor Uba Sani for completing the long-abandoned project within 24 months, saying it reflects commitment and continuity in governance.

“Where others failed, Governor Uba Sani delivered. He is indeed the master of projects,” Sambo declared, as he commended the governor’s dedication to improving the lives of Kaduna citizens through people-focused infrastructure.

He also thanked President Tinubu for approving the addition of a cancer treatment centre within the hospital, which he said would further enhance its capacity to manage critical health cases and reduce the need for outbound referrals.

Sambo acknowledged the role of the Islamic Development Bank in financing what he called Africa’s largest health Ijara project of its time, alongside the Federal Ministries of Health and Finance, as well as local banks and consultants who contributed to its completion.

Despite the hospital’s success, Sambo highlighted the challenge of ensuring stable power supply to sustain operations. He urged President Tinubu to approve the completion of a 250MW thermal power plant in Kaduna, which has remained abandoned for over a decade, despite being 95% complete.

“This is a low-hanging fruit. Completing it will not only power this world-class hospital but serve the entire Kaduna metropolis,” he said.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital is expected to significantly improve access to advanced medical care within Nigeria and support the federal government’s ambition to curb medical tourism while achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals.