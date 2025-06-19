Kaduna Welcomes Tinubu as President Launches Key Infrastructure Projects

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday arrived Kaduna State to commission a string of landmark development projects, including a state-of-the-art skill acquisition institute, a specialist hospital, and a fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for urban transport.

Touching down at the Military Airport in Mando at exactly 1:27 p.m. local time aboard a Boeing 737 jet, the President was welcomed with full state honours, including a military guard of honour by the Nigerian Air Force band.

Awaiting his arrival were top-ranking officials including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; and several governors from across the federation, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and others.

Tinubu’s one-day working visit will feature the commissioning of the Institute of Skill Acquisition and Development at Riga Chukun, a newly built 300-bed Specialist Hospital at Millennium Square, and 100 CNG-powered buses to strengthen Kaduna’s intra-city transport system and promote greener urban mobility.

He will also be the special guest at a grand civic reception at the historic Murtala Square later in the day.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the visit follows closely on the heels of the President’s emergency trip to Benue State, where he met victims of recent violent attacks and convened a stakeholders’ summit.

Ahead of his arrival, security was intensified across the Kaduna metropolis with temporary diversions on major routes including Kawo Bridge and Independence Way from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The President’s Kaduna stop marks the second leg of his regional tour this week, signaling what aides have described as a renewed drive to showcase Federal Government-backed infrastructure and social development interventions across the country.