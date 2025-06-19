Kaduna Visit: President Tinubu Honours Dangiwa with National CFR Title

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa (retd.), with the national award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The President made the announcement on Thursday during a grand reception in Kaduna, as part of his one-day working visit to the state. Addressing guests at the event, Tinubu acknowledged an earlier oversight in his recent Democracy Day broadcast, where Dangiwa’s contributions were omitted.

“Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission,” the President stated. “Some of the people I missed in my June 12 broadcast at the National Assembly include Colonel Dangiwa. Let me honour him with CFR.”

Dangiwa served as the military governor of Kaduna State from August 1985 to June 1988 during the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida. Following his retirement from the army in 1993, he became a respected social critic and later founded the Movement for Unity and Progress, a political party advocating national cohesion and democratic governance.

The recognition was met with applause from dignitaries and community leaders present, many of whom described it as long overdue.