Kaduna residents count loses as power outage enters another week

Nigerians residents in kaduna are counting their loses as the power outage occurred late last weekend persisted with no solution yet in sight, our Correspondent has reported.

The power outage which resulted in total blackout in major parts of kaduna towns including military zones is yet to be restored as earlier promised the management kaduna electricity distribution company.

The management had last week apologized to the customers over the blackout stating that its technical staffs were already working to restore the power, a promise yet to materialized hitherto.

Our Correspondent contacted the spokesman of the company Abdulazeez Abdullahi, to clarify the level of progress so far made but he could not respond before the time of filing these report.

Electricity consumers and household, mostly the poorer Nigerians who have no means of providing alternative source of energy have however decried loses of demostic cooking items in their homes especially fishes, raw meats amongst other storage in their refrigerators, appealing to government for intervention for speedy restoration of electricity.

Hospital patients and clinics are also the worse hits as most of the facilities lacks standby generators with fuel or other sources of powers to operate in cases of immagency situation.

“Everything I put in the fridge, fish, meant, “kunu” corn drinks, among other valuables have all gone fermented”, said residents of Gonin Gora, Ene Simon, Sabon Tasha residents including restaurant operators, and others.

The outage had earlier affected some areas includes Jaji, NTA-Jaji, Igabi village, Military Cantonment and environs by the outage. The Power outage later extended to the major parts ofq kaduna town on 18th September, according to many households and consumers.

A statement earlier circulated in kaduna, and signed by Abdulazeez Abdullahi Head, Corporate Communications, dated 14th September 2025, tendered an apology.

“We sincerely apologize to our esteemed customers in Jaji, NTA-Jaji, Igabi village, Military Cantonment and environs for the outage currently being experienced”, it stated.

According to the statement ‘The outage is due to technical issues at Jaji Injection Substation”, adding, “Our technical team is already on site and working to restore supply as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,”, .

Similarly, a statement issued and signed by the Management, dated 19th September 2025, state that “The outage currently being experienced is due to a collapsed 132kV transmission tower.

According to statement signed as management added that “this has affected supply to the Kaduna Town Transmission Station”, also adding that “TCN team is already working asediously with relevant stakeholders to ensure that normal supply is restored as soon as possible”.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding”, the statement added.