Kaduna Police kill one bandit, arrest 6, recover 130 cattle, 80 sheep

The Kaduna Police Command, on Friday, said its operatives neutralized one bandit, arrested six and recovered 130 cattle and 80 sheep.

This was expressed in a statement on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

The statement said the command acted on information that cattle rustlers were in Unguwan Haske Village of Kauru LGA, and had made purchases of recharged cards and food items, immediately mobilised operatives to the scene, and with the help of local volunteers, arrested six suspected bandits, killed and recovered a large number of rustled cattle.

He said the “rustlers on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them and the operatives responded with commensurate fire that resulted in the killing of one bandit while six others were successfully apprehended.”

He said an AK47 rifle loaded with one round of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition, one hundred and thirty (130) herd of cattle, as well as eighty (80) sheep, were recovered

He praised officers and men for the successful operations as there was no casualty on the side of security operatives, just as he said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations as to the rightful owner of the cattle and sheep are completed.

