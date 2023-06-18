Kaduna PDP lawmaker dies three days after inauguration

A member of the Kaduna House of Assembly representing Chikun Constituency, Madami Garba Madami, has passed away.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the untimely demise occurred on Saturday morning while he was undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital.

The late Madami, a dedicated member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was unable to actively participate in the inauguration of the 10th State Assembly on June 13, 2023, due to his deteriorating health.

His absence during this important event was a somber reminder of his ongoing battle with illness.

A reliable source within the area has confirmed the unfortunate news of the lawmaker’s passing, labelling it as a truly saddening incident.

Ibrahim Saleh Ardon Ardodin, a notable traditional title holder in Chikun local government, verified the incident and offered his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family of the deceased.

