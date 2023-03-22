Kaduna: One PDP supporters died in vain victory jubilation

…as agent reject signing guber results sheet

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Kaduna residents on recorded one dead Monday night while jubilating and cerebrating the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) alleged victory in vain.

There were jubilations in many parts of the state in Barnawa, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, U/Boro, U/Sunday and several other communities across the central and Southern area prior to declaration of winner of kaduna guber election which led to the dead of a boy at Jaruwa junction at Yakowa new road, Monday evening.

The real causes of the dead was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, eyewitness said the boy was allegedly hit down by a moving vehicle in excitement.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation gathered that some residents personally spent their lean resources entertaining neighbors with malts, drinks and other beverages only to later realised that the PDP gubernatorial was not the one declared winner of the election.

Why some people attributed the actions to early results released from Southern Kaduna areas by the INEC officials which favoured the PDP’s Isa Ashiru, others attributed it to misleading information and news as well as rigging.

Although there were heated debate between the INEC collation centre officials when PDP agents objected the results stressed the need to declare the election inconclusive, citing electoral act on the margin between the total votes differences and rejected votes between the two major contenders of APC and PDP, in election results.

All efforts made by PDP collatiin centre agent Danjuma Sariki, to stop INEC from declaring the election inconclusive was however waved by the side by INEC officials who later went ahead and declared APC candidate Uba Sani winner, amidst confusion, on group that the issues were not brought at this appropriate time.

For instance, the PDP agent cited IREV uploaded number of votes which put PDP gubernatorial candidate in winning advantage but was dismissed by the INEC officials without corresponding responses.

The PDP election agent Mr. Sariki who rejected the outcome also refused to endorsed the declaration form signed by agents of other parties at the end of the declaration at collation which caused a mere collation at the centre.