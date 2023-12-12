Kaduna Military Drone Victims: Speaker, Northern House Caucus announces N45m gift

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has made a N45m cash donation to the last week Military drone victims in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, last week.

The Speaker made the donation through members, ‘Northern Regional House Caucus,’ on Monday, 11 December 2023.

A Nigeria Army drone strike, accidentally killed about 85 civilians, observing a Muslim festival in the North-West on sunday, 3rd December 2023.

According to Chairman of the Caucus, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa, on behalf of the entire members in a statement on Monday, “the Caucus announced a monetary donation of Mr Speaker, Abbas and that of the Northern Regional Caucus of the Federal House of Representatives amounting to the Sum of 45 Million Naira Cash.

“The Northern Caucus is to provide for various developmental project ranging from the provision of health care facility, blocks of classrooms, water boreholes and a community town hall, worth 350m Naira to support the Federal Government efforts in rebuilding the community.”

READ ALSO: Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of…

Doguwa also said members of the Northern Caucus, condemned in the strongest terms, the recent regrettable incident that occurred at Tudun Biri community of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

The Caucus however, commends the charitable commitment of the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their patriotic commitments to combat the upsurge of insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities that plagued some parts of the country.

“Against the backdrop of such unshakable recurrent mishaps, we resolved to pay a condolence visit to commiserate with the Government, leaders of Tudun Biri community and survivors of the unfortunate incident.”

The visit was aimed at securing first hand insights of what transpired and enable it garner useful information with a view to forestalling future occurrences.

The Caucus commends the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government for promptly, reaching out to victims and taking charge of the victims’ welfare, commending Federal Government’s intention to rebuild this ill-petted Community.

“We pledged to follow up with the Federal Government, to ensure appropriate compensations for the victims and the community as promised by the Federal Government.

“We are poised to provide the legal framework for the compensation, and also, ensuring that families of those that were killed are adequately captured in the compensation scheme.”

The Caucus appeals to the affected community and the leaders to remain calm and law abiding, while thanking the Government and Governor of Kaduna State for keeping to their responsibility of protecting law and order in the State.