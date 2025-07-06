Kaduna is more peaceful, safer under Gov Uba Sani – Army chief

By Idibia Gabriel

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede said that Kaduna State has become safer and more peaceful since Governor Uba Sani assumed office because he runs an inclusive government.

Lt General Oluyede made this remarks when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Friday evening, ahead of the Nigerian Army Day celebration which commences on Sunday.

The Chief of Army Staff who thanked Governor Uba Sani for allowing Kaduna State to host this year’s event, noted that the Nigerian Army will clock 162 years on Sunday.

‘’Since you came on board, Kaduna State has been more peaceful. And there is no other reason beside the fact that you run an inclusive government. Before now, places like the stretch from Kaduna to Birnin Gwari, down to Tegina was a no-go area. The same thing we had issues with Kaduna-Abuja express way. But it is in the past now,’’ he added.

Lt General Oluyede who thanked the Governor for making Kaduna safer and better, also thanked him ‘’ for the support that you have been giving to the Army, through the 1st Mechanized Division since you came into office.’’

The Chief of Army Staff pledged that the army will reciprocate by complementing the efforts of Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani.

In his response, the Governor commended ‘’the Nigerian Army for remaining an instrument of national unity, integration and development. You have continued to make huge sacrifices to keep our country safe from criminal elements. Nigerians owe you a debt of gratitude.’’

‘’I will also not fail to acknowledge and appreciate the commendable way in which the Army, and indeed the entire Armed Forces, has subordinated itself to civil democratic authority. This is crucial for a healthy democracy and a stable society,’’ he added.

The Governor also thanked the Nigerian Army for helping to stabilize the security situation in Kaduna State, commending ‘’the effective coordination and synergy among security forces in our state, and across the country.’’.

He pledged that ‘’Kaduna State Government will continue to give logistical support to the Nigerian Army to enhance its operational effectiveness and efficiency. We shall continue to explore new areas of collaboration and partnership in furtherance of our commitment to the safety and security of our people”.