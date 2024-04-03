Kaduna: Gunman arrested with Army General’s complimentary card

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected gunman in possession of a complimentary card belonging to a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army in a wallet also containing a First Bank ATM card amongst other items.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by the Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Police stated that the command made the significant breakthrough in crime prevention and detection with the arrest of an armed robbery suspect and the subsequent recovery of his operational weapon, AK47 rifle.

The Command attributed the success of operatives to acting on credible intelligence report received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maraban Jos Division, on March 24, 2024 at about 2030 hours.

“According to a report received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maraban Jos Division, on March 24, 2024, at about 20:30 hours, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested one Salim Aliyu, a 22 years old resident of Badarawa Kwaru in Kaduna North, Kaduna State in possession of one AK47 rifle with Breach No. 01585, along with three rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunitions.

“Equally, other items recovered from the said suspect include; a Nigerian Immigration Service camouflage singlet and face cap, a sharp knife, a flier, a desert handbag, a wallet containing a First Bank ATM card, a complimentary card belonging to a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. During interrogation, the suspect, Aliyu confessed to being on robbery mission to Maraban Jos.

“This successful operation underscores the Kaduna State Police Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the state”, the CP Ali Audu Dabigi, asserted.