Kaduna Govt denies el- Rufai’s allegation of N1bn payment to bandits

The Kaduna State Government has refuted allegation by the former governor of the state, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai that the state government pays a huge N1 billion to assuage bandits.

The state government described as politically-charged, the allegations recently uttered by the former governor during an interview on Channels Television.

Hon. (Dr.) Sule Shu’aibu, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State while reacting in a statement on Sunday said the claim “is not merely inaccurate; it is a fabrication devoid of context, substance, or credibility.”

According to the statement, the intent of the spurious allegation is “to mislead the public, inflame passions, and erode the remarkable progress being made to restore peace and communal resilience across our State. Such conduct, coming from one who once occupied the highest office in Kaduna, is profoundly disappointing.”

The state government said “for a former governor, one who ought to embody the sobriety and restraint of a statesman, to recklessly weaponise an issue as sensitive as security for political grandstanding is a disservice to the very people he once led.

“True leadership requires maturity, a commitment to truth, and a steadfast dedication to social harmony. What the moment demands is an elder’s wisdom, not theatrics that imperil public confidence and safety.”

The government claimed that”His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, has consistently, repeatedly, and unequivocally affirmed in public fora that this administration has never, and would never, pay money to criminal actors.

He has stated unambiguously that he does not know any bandits, has never met or spoken to them, and has never authorised the negotiation or disbursement of any ransom, allowance, inducement, or covert funding. Not one naira. Not one kobo. These declarations have been reinforced through multiple interviews, press briefings, and stakeholder engagements.

“It bears repeating that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the apex body steering Nigeria’s internal security coordination, has publicly dismissed similar allegations previously made by El-Rufai. ONSA described those claims as unfounded, inaccurate, and disconnected from the realities of national security operations.

“They emphasised that neither the Federal Government nor any State Government, as a matter of policy or practice, pays ransom to criminal organisations. When the nation’s highest security authority repudiates such assertions, the truth stands unmistakably illuminated.

“The present Kaduna State Government is driving a community-centred peace and security strategy that has earned commendations from citizens, security agencies, international partners, and civil society. This strategy is anchored on intensive military and intelligence operations; deepened engagement with lawful community leaders; and expanded access to education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities.

“The initiative addresses the root causes of insecurity: poverty, marginalisation, and historical grievances, without extending legitimacy or resources to criminals. The State engages communities, not bandits.

“Grassroots security groups, including the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, whose communities suffered some of the gravest episodes of banditry during El-Rufai’s tenure, have publicly and courageously refuted his claims, dismissing them as distortions and half-truths. Their lived experience lends their testimony an authenticity far superior to politically convenient narratives.

“It is equally noteworthy that senior figures from El-Rufai’s own former administration have, in the past, accused him of deploying public funds to placate certain individuals, including bandits and herders. These allegations, which he alone must confront, render his newfound posture of moral outrage deeply paradoxical.

“Since assuming office, Governor Uba Sani has prioritised the stabilisation of fragile communities. Security agencies now operate with renewed coordination; schools, markets, and farmlands have reopened; and long-fractured communities are rediscovering trust and cooperation.

“Those who oversaw some of the most turbulent periods of insecurity in Kaduna’s contemporary history should recognise the need for humility and allow the State’s healing process to continue uninterrupted.”

The state government challenged former Governor El-Rufai to provide even a fragment of credible evidence; bank documents, internal memos, security briefings, or legally admissible testimony, to the public.

“After his previous unsubstantiated allegations in September 2025, no such proof has materialised. Instead, what has resurfaced is a recycled interview calibrated for renewed public agitation.

“For disseminating misinformation on a matter as grave as security, El-Rufai owes the people of Kaduna a sincere and unreserved apology. Should he fail to retract his comments and apologise within one week, the State Government will take appropriate legal measures to safeguard public order and institutional integrity.

“Kaduna State remains unwavering in its commitment to transparent governance, accountable security management, and the protection of every citizen. We will not be derailed by the politics of bitterness, fearmongering, or orchestrated falsehoods.

“The era of sensational claims without evidence has passed. A new era, marked by responsible, principled, and effective security governance, has since begun and taken roots.”