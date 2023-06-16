Kaduna Governor worry over rising out-of-School Children population

Vows to prioritize reducing number

By Idibia Gabriel

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the rising population of out-of-school children in the State, reducing the number would be the top priority of his administration.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The governor who disclosed this while meeting with the Chairman and management team of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), whom he summoned to discuss the issue of out-of-school children in the state and other activities in the board, said the number is unacceptable.

The Governor, therefore, charged all relevant agencies to work together to leverage on his administration’s commitment to investing in human capital that captured in improving teacher’s quality and teaching and learning standards to ensure that education investments produce the desired learning outcomes and bring this menace to the barest minimum.

Governor Sani emphasised that “Reducing the number of out-of-school children is a top priority of his administration” and urged all stakeholders to work towards achieving that goal.

Furthermore, Sani informed SUBEB officials of plan to present a report on the issue of out-of-school children in Kaduna State at the National Economic Council, aimed at attracting funding and support from the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders towards addressing the issue.

The Governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing quality education for all children in Kaduna State, regardless of their socio-economic background.

He thus urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the free education policy in the state and ensure that their children are enrolled in school.

“Finally, he urged all stakeholders to collaborate with his administration to ensure that each child in Kaduna State has access to quality education, highlighting that education is crucial in enabling young people to reach their full potential and help build a prosperous future for the state”, it stated.

