Kaduna Farm set to launch Africa’s largest Centre Pivot Irrigation System

By Idibia Gabriel

Illaj Integrated Farm (IIF) in Kaduna is preparing to launch the largest centre pivot irrigation system machine in Africa, with the aim of transforming grass and crop production for both local and international markets.

The General Manager of IIF, Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu, announced the plan during an interview with journalists that visited the farm with the aims of promoting agro-journalism on May 18, 2025.

Alhaji Salisu described the project as a major step forward in modernizing agriculture in Nigeria which according to him would boost mechanise system of farming.

“This is not just about farming, it’s about innovation,” Salisu said. “We are introducing a state-of-the-art centre pivot irrigation system to produce different varieties of grass and crops, especially for poultry and other agricultural uses”, he said.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m Very Well’ – Wike Fires Back at Critics, Drops Hint About His Son Joining Politics

According to him, Large expansion of land will be utilized to implement a fully mechanized farming system. This modern approach will ensure year-round cultivation, even during dry seasons, through efficient irrigation methods”.

He explained that centre pivot irrigation, is an advanced system that used a rotating sprinkler mounted on wheeled towers and distributes water in a circular pattern from a central point.

“It’s a technique known for its uniform coverage, water efficiency, and suitability for large or irregularly shaped fields.

“Kaduna State is fortunate to pioneer this technology in such a large scale.

“This system will not only support domestic agriculture but will also position Nigeria as a potential exporter of grass and related crops.”

“This is the biggest Centre pivot irrigation transforming Modern machine using solar energy for it’s productivity”, he emphasized.

Salisu emphasized the benefits of pivot irrigation, including improved water conservation, reduced labor, increased crop yield, and environmental sustainability.

He noted that the system can be remotely managed, allowing precise control over water distribution with minimal manual effort.

“Once fully operational, the system will require less labor and offer more efficient farm management,” he added. It will also attract attention from agricultural research institutions and universities from African nations”, he stated.

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that the farm’s efforts will boost Nigeria’s agricultural export potential and attract foreign investment.

“This project is set to put Kaduna on the global agricultural map,” Salisu assured.