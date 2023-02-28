Kaduna Dep. Governor deliver her LGA to APC

“They use sentiment, money – PDP

By Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State and running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe, has delivered Sanga, her Local Government of origin to the party.

The Deputy Governor who narrowly escaped defeat won with 9393 for her local government against 9233 votes by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 9088 votes by the Labour Party (PDP), as well as the 356 votes for NNPP, respectively.

However, the victory for APC came after PDP was taken a lead in a number of local government’s with LP coming second with lead in a number of local governments too.

Speaking in an interview, the state returning officer of PDP, Danjuma Sariki, said the sentiment of ethnicity and money was played to win the LG for APC in addition to the fact that the LP supporters who could not calculated well.

He said a lot of ethnics card was played among the peoples holding position in the ruling party and money was reportedly transferred some peoples account during the electioneering.

He however noted that a number of elections were cancelled in some polling units with a number of issues standing against them.

