Kaduna Baptist student released after two years in captivity

A kidnapped student of the Bethel Baptist High School, Treasure Ayuba, has been released by bandits.

It was gathered that Ayuba was part of the students kidnapped by bandits on July 5, 2021, at Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Recall that in the early hours of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students to an unknown destination.

However, 120 abducted students of the school were released after ransom payment, but one student, Ayuba, was left with the bandits after a ransom was paid for him too.

READ ALSO: Rivers Crisis: Involving Tinubu, PDP Govs Forum not to…

According to Arise News, Ayuba was released by bandits on Thursday and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for a medical check-up.

The news platform added that the freed student has been linked with his parents, adding that with the release of Ayuba, all the kidnapped students have regained their freedom so far.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com