Kaduna allocates N1.4bn for erosion control, compensation of 891 households

Kaduna State has earmarked N1.4 billion to compensate 891 households whose homes and farmlands will be affected by upcoming civil works to remediate degraded lands across the state.

The intervention, part of the World Bank-supported ACReSAL programme, targets erosion-prone areas in Zaria, Rigasa, and St Peters in Kawo, with work set to commence immediately.

The civil works will include land restoration, environmental remediation, and post-project tree planting to ensure long-term sustainability. The state government has assured transparency process in the compensation process, with lists of affected households, property details, and corresponding amounts to be publicly displayed for verification.

Speaking during a sensitization visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Abubakar Buba, briefed the traditional ruler on the project and the compensation plan. “Governor Uba Sani has ordered that all processes be done transparently. The Governor has made the funds available, and we are ready to commence the works immediately,” Buba said.

Buba emphasized that stakeholder engagement—including community leaders, religious institutions, women’s groups, and youth organizations—will ensure smooth implementation.

The Emir of Zazzau commended the government’s initiative, describing it as a timely and critical intervention for communities affected by land degradation. “We are very pleased with the government’s efforts and the allocation of N1.4 billion for compensation. This project will positively impact the lives of our people,” Amb. Bamali said, pledging the cooperation of district heads and local communities.

Buba also announced the return of monthly sanitation exercises across the state from November 29, to be enforced with local authorities, mobile courts, and security agencies.

The project covers three major degraded areas: Zaria (13 km), Karuna (17 km), and St Peter’s in Kawo (3.3 km). Similar interventions are planned for other areas, including Kafanchan, Jaba, and Sabon Tasha, under the state’s NEWMAP- EIB project.