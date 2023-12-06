Kaduna Airstrike Killings: Senator Hussaini sympathises with Kaduna Central people

By Tunde Opalana

As the nation continue to grief over the death of many people in Kaduna State on Sunday as a result of a misdirected bombing, Senator Babangida Hussaini ( APC Jigawa North West ) , has commiserated with people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District

He regretted the tragic incidence of unfortunate bombing of Tudun Biri Village by the Nigerian Army which claimed 85 innocent lives.

The Senator in a personally signed letter of sympathy to Senator Lawal Adamu Usman ( PDP Kaduna Central) and his constituents , Senator Hussaini said he received with shock, the tragic and unfortunate incidence of the misdirected bombing .

The letter dated December 5, 2023 reads : “I received with shock the tragic and unfortunate incidence of the misdirected bombing at Tundun Biri Village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday , December 3rd , 2023.

” My dear Distinguished Senator , I and my Jigawa North West Senatorial Constituents , share this moment of grief with you and the Government and people of Kaduna State .

” While this moment calls for sober reflection , it is pertinent to mention that this tragic event underscores the need for effective inter – agency collaboration, continuous training and staff development of our intelligent and military services .

” May the Almighty Allah ( SWT) , grant you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss “