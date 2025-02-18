Kachia University: Tinubu now in the lips of our praises, Ex CAN Scribe Kadzai, declares

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A former National President, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (YOWICAN), and Co-Chairman of the Interfaith Coalition Conference, Engr. Daniel Kadzai, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for directing the immediate take over of Nok University in Kachia, Kaduna State and transforming it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences.

Kadzai said the gesture speaks volume of the good intentions of Mr. President towards the people of Southern Kaduna who suffered untold neglect during the eight years of the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

He said the University will also put to rest the neglect and segregation suffered by Christians in the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, adding that a balance of coexistence has been reached with the coming of the Federal University of Applied Sciences.

Kadzai acknowledged the tireless efforts of the current Governor, Uba Sani in ensuring that the residents of Southern Kaduna are carried along in his government.

He noted with pride that the region can now sleep with their eyes closed knowing that the Governor has prioritised their security, unlike his predecessor who during his tenure carelessly or offered lips service to the security of lives and properties of people living in the region.

“El-Rufai should stop attacking President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani. He should allow them to bring development to the region, a task he could not fulfil due to his religious bias.

READ ALSO: Allegations of forgery of primary election guidelines false – PDP

“The Southern Kaduna Community saw hell in the hands of El-Rufai and can now see the light in the APC led President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani. No wonder, El-Rufai’s biggest critics, Shehu Sani and many others in Southern Kaduna have defected to APC to join hands with the Governor in rebuilding the State from the ruins of what is left after the eight years of disaster attributed to El-Rufai”, Kadzai said.

Recall that President Tinubu had last week directed the Federal Government to take over Nok University in Kachia, Kaduna State, and transform it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences.

This decision follows a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, which ordered the permanent forfeiture of the privately owned university to the Federal Government.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the development during the formal handover ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) facilitated the transfer of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government, marking a significant step towards fulfilling a longstanding promise to the people of Southern Kaduna, our correspondent reports.