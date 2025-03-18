Kabir Akanbi assumed duty as substantive Chief registrar of Supreme Court of Nigeria

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Mr.Kabir Akanbi has assumed duty today as substantive Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria following a letter issued to him on Friday, 14th March, 2025.

It will be recalled that Mr. Akanbi was appointed in acting capacity on 13th February, 2025, following the retirement of the immediate past Chief Registrar of the Court, Hajo Sarki-Bello.

It will be recalled that Mr. Akanbi was appointed in acting capacity on 13th February, 2025, following the retirement of the immediate past Chief Registrar of the Court, Hajo Sarki-Bello.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Akanbi was the Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of the Election Petition Tribunal Unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja.

He comes to this job with a wealth of experience in law and information and communication technology (ICT) spanning two decades.

He obtained his Law Degree at the University of Ibadan in 2001, and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. In 2005, he got his LL.M Degree at the Temple University, in Philadelphia, United States of America.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the Institute of Information Management, Africa, respectively, a statement signed by Dr Akande Festus , Director, Information and Public Relations ,.Supreme Court of Nigeria stated.