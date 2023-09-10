Kabaka & Oriental Brothers return with ‘Abialam’ under Derda Promotions

Legendary and veteran Highlife musician Godwin Opara aka Kabaka is set for a return to the music scene on a big scale.

This was announced by Anyanwu, Glory Ammarachi, the Chief Operating Officer of Derda Promotions.

Kabaka, the leader of the Oriental Brothers International Band, has partnered Derda Promotions, a leading 360 entertainment management company, to unveil his long-awaited masterpiece album entitled ‘Abialam.’

The album, ‘Abialam,’ is coming 17 years after Kabaka’s tribute, ‘Madu bu aja,’ which is translated as ‘We are Sand’ to his friend and former band member, Late Sir Warrior in 2006.

At a recent press briefing, Kabaka, expressed his delight and readiness to take over the music world with his indigenous highlife album, spearheaded by Derda Promotions.

The 77-year-old singer, composer and instrumentalist noted that ‘Abialam’ aims to restore the Highlife genre and transcend the controversies that ensued from the Oriental Brothers’ decision to go solo and subsequent members’ losses.

He said: “It is so good returning after leaving the scene and with all that my brother and friend passing away

Speaking on the necessity for the collaboration between Derda Promotions and Kabaka, Anyanwu said, “As a promotion company, this is the first legendary artist, we would be working with and it is just to bridge the generational gap between young and old and also retain the authenticity of our highlife music.”

She continued saying, “A project of this scale is a team effort. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Kabaka of the Oriental Brothers for entrusting Derda Promotions with the privilege of unveiling Abialam to the world.

We also extend our deepest thanks to the Phiz team for their involvement in bringing Abialam to life. We invite music lovers, critics, and fans alike to join us in celebrating the musical genius of Kabaka and His Oriental Brothers.”

Scheduled for release September 15, 2023, ‘Abialam,’ meaning ‘I have returned,’ takes listeners on a musical journey that transcends time and space, exploring emotions, culture, and life experiences.

‘Abialam’ comprises a meticulously curated selection of six tracks, each with its own unique story. From soul-stirring Highlife to infectious Bongo rhythms, the album showcases Kabaka’s extraordinary ability to evoke emotions and connect with the life experience through music.

Kabaka also featured renowned Bongo legendary artist, Sir Foreigner aka Eze Bongo, in one of the six tracks.

Kabaka, who plays several music instruments, is a legendary highlife musician who shaped the history and evolution of Highlife music in Nigeria. His musical journey has spanned several decades, genres, and bands, as he created and performed songs that resonated with millions of listeners across Africa and beyond. His musical genius, versatility, and innovation earned him a place among the most influential and celebrated Highlife artists of all time.

Some of his major albums with the Oriental Brothers are ‘Uwa Atualamujo/ Ihe Chinyere,’ ‘Ihe Oma,’ ‘Ischim nyara gi,’ ‘Five Fingers,’ ‘Oriental Special,’ ‘Osa enwe akwu,’ ‘Onyaoma nmadu eji egbuya,’ ‘Anam ele chi,’ ‘Hallelujah,’ “Madu bu aja’ and ‘Abialam.’