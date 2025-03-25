Justice Emmanuel Agim didn’t accompany FCT minister to UNICAL Convocation ceremony, says S’Court

By Andrew Orolua

The Supreme Court has clarified that one of it’s Justices Emmanuel Akomaye Agim didn’t accompany FCT Minister Mr. Nyesom Wike to University of Calabar on Saturday, 22nd March, 2025.

The apex court made this clarification in a statement signed by Dr. Akande Festus the Director of Information & Public Relations in light of the reports circulating on social media and other news platforms.

“We wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at the convocation ceremonpy of the University of Calabar on Saturday, 22nd March, 2025.

“It has come to our attention that misleading information has emerged, suggesting that Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike to the ceremony. We hereby dispel this false narrative.

“Hon. Justice Agim attended the convocation as an esteemed honouree and an alumnus of the institution, whom the Governing Council had found worthy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law (Doctor Honoris Causa).

READ ALSO: How Pipe Company NELMACO, supported Plateau in World Water Day Celebration

“He was recognized for his significant contributions to the legal profession; which is a reflection of his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law, serving as a model for aspiring legal professionals and students alike.

“Hon. Justice Agim was scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Hon. Justice Stanley Alagoa alongside other Hon. Justices of the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State but sought permission to go for the convocation ceremony,” the Supreme Court said.

The apex court emphasize that Justice Emmanuel Agim’s participation at the ceremony was independent and not as an official representative of any government ministry or department, let alone accompanying any serving or retired government official.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy.

“We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing to prevent the spread of misinformation.” It added.