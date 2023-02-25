Just like Buhari, Gov Ortom displays ballot paper, votes Peter Obi

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

After thumb printing at his polling unit in Tse-Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guma LGA of the state on Saturday, the governor displayed his ballot paper.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had earlier endorsed Obi against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

He is also part of a five-member group of PDP governors at loggerheads with the national leadership of the party.

Recall that President Buhari had also made it known that he voted for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The president had displayed his ballot paper to journalists after thumbing printing at his Sarkin Yara A Kofar Baru 01/003 polling unit.

