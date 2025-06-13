June 12: Nigeria’s Democracy on course – Deputy Speaker

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has expressed delight that Nigeria’s democratic journey is on course, yielding positive outcomes.

In a statement to mark Democracy Day, June 12, 2025, signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu emphasized the significance of the day, honoring the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that the 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in the country demonstrates Nigerians’ embrace of democratic ethos.

READ ALSO: Minister blames governor for worsening insecurity in Zamfara

He said: “As we commemorate Democracy Day today, June 12, we honor the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey. This milestone serves as a poignant reminder of our collective quest for democratic governance, human rights, and rule of law.”

While reflecting on progress made, Kalu who acknowledged the challenges ahead, however, reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles and institutions, càlling for renewed resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected, and voices of all, heard.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated the parliament’s commitment to enacting people-oriented legislations that will improve, citizens’ lives, noting that; “the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will achieve economic stability and progress,” urging the citizens and leaders alike, to work towards a better future for the country.”

He further stressed that: “We reflect on progress made, acknowledge challenges ahead, and reaffirm our commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

“Let us renew our resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected and the voices of all, heard”, he added.